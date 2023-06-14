Central Administrative Tribunal stays IPS officer’s transfer from Keonics

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) stayed the order issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) transferring senior IPS officer Ravi D Channannavar from the post of managing director, Karnataka State Electronic Development Corporation (Keonics), without any post.

“The operation and implementation of the impugned order of transfer dated June 7, 2023, passed by the undersecretary of DPAR posting HC Girish, Deputy Conservator of Forests and member secretary of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, to the post of the applicant (Ravi Channanavar), is stayed till the next date of hearing,” said a CAT bench comprising Justice S Sujatha, Judicial Member, and Rakesh Kumar Gupta, Administrative Member, in the order passed on June 9. Further hearing is adjourned to July 4.

In his application filed before CAT, Channannavar had contended that he was transferred from his post as managing director, Keonics, Bengaluru, hardly six months after taking charge, without any assigned reason or any posting. “The transfer order was passed with total non-application of mind, and the DPAR had thrown all known principles of transfer to the winds,” he had said.

As per All India Service Rules, the minimum stipulated tenure for service is two years, but he was disturbed without showing any posting, which is contrary to law.

