CM Siddaramaiah grills health officials over failure to implement National Health Mission

Siddaramaiah also instructed officials to submit a report after studying the government health insurance schemes offered in Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took health officials to task for lapses in the implementation of the National Health Mission (NHM) programme in the state, by not filling vacancies of specialist doctors, and lack of MRI scanning machines and dialysis units in taluk hospitals. 

At a review meeting of the health department on Tuesday, Siddaramaiah questioned the officials for not utilising funds under the programme.

“There is a 52 per cent shortage of specialist doctors, 31 per cent shortage of MBBS doctors, and 18 per cent shortage of nursing staff,” Siddaramaiah said, and ordered officials to hike the salaries of health workers and take measures to fill the vacancies. 

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at a review meeting on the National Health Mission, in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Express

“Track the progress of NHM continuously and ensure that health officials meet the set targets and spend the funds under NHM on time,” Siddaramaiah directed Health Commissioner Randeep.

The chief minister advised officials to install scanning and dialysis machines in all taluks, and appoint enough technicians to provide these services, in order to improve the quality of health care, thereby encouraging more people to visit government hospitals. 

Officials are to address all shortcomings under the NHM within three months, failing which they will be held responsible, he added.

Siddaramaiah also instructed officials to submit a report after studying the government health insurance schemes offered in Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.

