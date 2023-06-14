Four held for evading tax using businessman’s details to swindle Karnataka govt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sleuths of the Cyber Crime police station arrested four people who had allegedly evaded tax and caused losses to the government by misusing the details of the PAN card and Goods & Services Tax (GST) number of a businessman without his knowledge.

The accused have been identified as G Delhi Babu from Tamil Nadu, R Janaki Ram Reddy, Hire Lal and Tej Raj Giriya, all three residents of Bengaluru.

The police said the case is related to a complaint filed by Hameed Rizwan in 2018, stating that he was running a firm named ARS Enterprises since 2011 and he had Trader Identification Number (TIN), but had stopped the business in 2013.

However, as the GST regime was introduced in 2017, he migrated from TIN to GST. In 2017-18, commercial tax sleuths initiated legal action against him for non-payment of GST and Rizwan informed them that his firm had not made any transactions since 2013 and furnished relevant documents.

Realising that unknown persons were evading tax using his PAN and GST number, he had filed the complaint. “Based on his complaint, four persons have been arrested after six years. Investigations revealed that they were running a business in Rizwan’s name from 2016-17.

They had opened bank accounts using Rizwan’s PAN card and GST number and were not paying the GST. It is estimated that the tax evasion runs to several crores of rupees. We are further investigating the matter,” the police added.

MAN RAMS SCOOTER INTO LORRY, DIES

Bengaluru: A 65-year-old man died after ramming his scooter into a parked lorry in Yelahanka on Monday. The deceased, identified as Narayanaswamy, was riding from Yelahanka towards Doddaballapura on his two-wheeler. While passing Puttenahalli Cross around 11.15 pm, he rear-ended a lorry bearing a Tamil Nadu registration number plate and succumbed to his injuries on the spot. Based on the complaint filed by his son Karthik, the Yelahanka traffic police have registered a case and arrested the lorry driver.

