‘Go after owners of trucks dumping debris on roads’: DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Taking strong objection to dumping of construction debris along roads and on vacant sites in the city, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday directed the officials to act against owners and drivers of trucks and tractors involved in the menace.

Addressing reporters here, Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, said the authorities should not ignore this menace which mars the beauty of Bengaluru. The minister said that he will hold a separate meeting with the office-bearers of the Lorry Owners’ Association to address the issue.

“The police should impose heavy fines on errant truck and tractor owners. Besides, the owners of such vehicles in Bengaluru should register their names at the jurisdictional police stations,” Shivakumar said. “We will soon launch a drive against dumping of construction debris in the city,” the minister said.

An official from the BBMP Solid Waste Management Department said that drivers of over 300 tractors and trucks have been penalised for dumping construction debris along roads and on vacant residential sites in the city following a direction from the deputy chief minister.

Some lorry owners had argued with BBMP officials that they would take up the matter with Shivakumar. They claimed that construction waste is not being dumped on roads and vacant sites by their drivers and cleaners, and blamed it on tractor drivers, the official said.

GR Shanmugappa, president of the Federation of Karnataka Lorry Owners and Agents’ Association, said the association will adhere to the instructions of the government. “We have been told to dump construction debris 20 km away from the city and at designated locations,” he added.

575 DRIVERS FINED

According to the Palike, drivers of 575 trucks and tractors were penalised between May 31 and June 12 for dumping construction debris along roads and fines amounting Rs 4.10 lakh were collected.

