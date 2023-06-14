Lorry owners meet DyCM DK Shivakumar, complain of harassment by BBMP marshals

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Representatives of Karnataka State Road Transport and Earthmovers’ Association met Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday and alleged that they are being harassed by BBMP marshals who slap them with hefty fines for transporting construction debris and other waste.

In their letter to Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru Development Minister, the association members said at a time when they are struggling to cope with losses incurred during the Covid lockdown, BBMP marshals are slapping fines starting from Rs 2,500 up to Rs 10,000 even if their lorries follow all the rules.

“Tipper lorries carry construction debris, bricks, concrete and sand among other materials in the city. These construction debris are used to fill up lands and level sites after getting verbal consent from landowners,” said Ravikumar, association president, in the letter.

He added that construction debris are not dumped illegally on any public place or road. “Just for the reason that some tippers are violating the law by dumping debris on the roadside, it is not fair to slap fines on all tippers,” he said.

“We are struggling to earn Rs 2,000-Rs 3,000 a day by working round the clock and the marshals are slapping fines according to their whims and fancies. If we pay all the money we earn as fine, then how are we supposed to pay the drivers’ salary, vehicle tax, vehicle insurance and maintain the vehicle?” the representatives questioned.

They requested Shivakumar’s intervention to save tipper owners and drivers from harassment and direct marshals to slap fines only when there is a violation.

