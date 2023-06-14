Home Cities Bengaluru

Man from Bidar seeking medical seat duped of Rs 16 lakh

Then, he transferred the money to the account of a certain Mohammed Armaan, police said.

Published: 14th June 2023 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2023 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

seats, students, medical seats, entrance exams

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A man who was looking for a medical seat for his daughter, lost Rs 16.23 lakh after three persons promised him a seat in a Vijayapura college and cheated him. Mohammad Abdul Razzaq, a resident of Bidar, lodged a complaint with High Grounds police recently, stating that his daughter had secured 241 marks in the NEET exam.

Through one of his relatives, he reportedly came in contact with a person called Sana Islam Khan, who claimed she could arrange a seat under management quota at Al Ameen Medical College in Vijayapura, but on payment of Rs 16.23 lakh.

Razzaq paid her an advance and came to Al Ameen Hospital in Vasanthnagar to meet her, and give his daughter’s educational certificates. He met Sana and another woman, Shabana, at the hospital and the latter also guaranteed that his daughter would get the seat.

Then, he transferred the money to the account of a certain Mohammed Armaan, police said.“The financial transactions happened between January and March. When the accused stopped responding to his phone calls, Razzaq filed a complaint recently. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rs 16.23 lakh medical seat NEET exam Vijayapura college
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp