Man from Bidar seeking medical seat duped of Rs 16 lakh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A man who was looking for a medical seat for his daughter, lost Rs 16.23 lakh after three persons promised him a seat in a Vijayapura college and cheated him. Mohammad Abdul Razzaq, a resident of Bidar, lodged a complaint with High Grounds police recently, stating that his daughter had secured 241 marks in the NEET exam.

Through one of his relatives, he reportedly came in contact with a person called Sana Islam Khan, who claimed she could arrange a seat under management quota at Al Ameen Medical College in Vijayapura, but on payment of Rs 16.23 lakh.

Razzaq paid her an advance and came to Al Ameen Hospital in Vasanthnagar to meet her, and give his daughter’s educational certificates. He met Sana and another woman, Shabana, at the hospital and the latter also guaranteed that his daughter would get the seat.

Then, he transferred the money to the account of a certain Mohammed Armaan, police said.“The financial transactions happened between January and March. When the accused stopped responding to his phone calls, Razzaq filed a complaint recently.

