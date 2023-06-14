Home Cities Bengaluru

Miscreants steal seized two-wheelers from Madiwala police station

Ravi Madivalara, sub-inspector attached to Madiwala traffic police station, filed a complaint on Saturday.

arrest, handcuffs, crime

These two-wheelers were from the lot of vehicles seized by the police for various violations. (Express Illustrations)

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Unidentified miscreants have stolen five two-wheelers seized by the Madiwala traffic police. When a traffic official, Ramesh, went to take a count of the vehicles on June 9, he found out that four bikes and a scooter had been stolen by miscreants. These two-wheelers were from the lot of vehicles seized by the police for various violations. As there was no space at the station, they had been parked inside the compound of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) building, which is right next to the police station.

The traffic police had these vehicles as court hearings of traffic cases were yet to be completed. An officer privy to the case said the accused must have burgled when security guards were absent at FSL’s gate. The police are also not ruling out the possibility of an insider behind the theft.

“Such seized vehicles can be released following the court’s direction after the hearing. The two-wheelers that were stolen have been involved in cases which are more than four years old. The vehicles were impounded for rash riding and causing grievous injuries to others. Of the five cases, one was a fatal accident,” said an officer who is part of the investigation.

Ravi Madivalara, sub-inspector attached to Madiwala traffic police station, filed a complaint on Saturday. The police suspect the theft could have happened between May 25 and June 9. The stolen two-wheelers are Yamaha FZ, Suzuki Access, Suzuki Hayate, Hero Honda Passion and Bajaj Pulsar, all worth around Rs 1.2 lakh. 

“We searched the surroundings for the stolen vehicles but with no success. We are also checking the footage from CCTVs in the vicinity,” said an officer who is part of the investigation. Madivalara said he has followed the instructions of his seniors to file a police complaint, but refused to comment about the complaint.

