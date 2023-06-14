Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman who killed her mother, packed body in suitcase needs psychiatric assessment: Experts

Mental health experts said Sen may have reached a ‘breaking point’ before she allegedly committed the crime. She has a son with mental illness and was living with her husband and two elderly women.

Published: 14th June 2023 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2023 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Mental health

Image used for representational purposes

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Is Sonali Sen, the 39-year-old woman who allegedly killed her mother, packed the body in a suitcase and surrendered before police, a criminal or a victim of compelling circumstances?

Some mental health experts who spoke to TNIE, said Sen may have reached a ‘breaking point’ before she allegedly committed the crime. She has a son with mental illness and was living with her husband and two elderly, warring women. 

Trolley bag in which Sonali stuffed the
body of her mother | Express

“Firstly, the police need to investigate whether Sonali is the real accused or if she is covering up for someone else at home,” said a mental health expert who didn’t wish to be named. “It’s important to know what her support system is at home, and it’s equally important to get her psychiatric assessment done to find out if she has some mental health issues and is under medication. She should be observed for some days to know and assess her mental health condition,” said the expert. “Prima facie, she seems to be under a lot of pressure with very little support at home.” 

Sonali reportedly told the police that she killed her mother and brought the body to the police station to avoid any kind of harassment to her family. “She took the onus of the crime and narrated the sequence of events leading to the murder without breaking down,” said sources.

A mental health expert, who also runs a school for special needs children, said that mothers “always bear the blame of producing a special needs child, and the entire burden of looking after him/her falls on the mother. Without any support system at home, it takes a toll on her mental and physical health.

There are schools and vocational institutions for special needs children/young adults but there are no interim mechanisms to provide emotional support to the parents. The mother of a special needs child gets no respite. If there are elders at home who need to be looked after, it can be an emotionally and physically draining affair. The elders expect their children to look after them, but in cases like Sonali’s household, the children themselves need care and support. They find themselves helpless”.

Forensic psychiatry in India is still at a very nascent stage and there are very few forensic psychiatrists in the country.

Experts told TNIE it is necessary to conduct psychiatric assessment of accused like Sonali to understand why and under what circumstances they commit heinous crimes. “Unfortunately, in India, in rare cases police bring criminals for psychiatric evaluation,” said mental health experts who spoke on condition of anonymity, since the case is under investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sonali Sen Bengaluru murder
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp