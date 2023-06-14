World on a plate

Aslam Gafoor By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Bengaluru’s culinary landscape is a dynamic tapestry that never ceases to amaze food enthusiasts. Recent restaurant openings have introduced a range of international flavours to the city’s dining scene, offering everything from the sizzle of Turkish kebabs to European cuisine and exotic Burmese flavours.

One such newcomer, Öz by Kebapçi, located at UB City, presents a menu that showcases the best of modern Turkish cuisine, drawing inspiration from Türkiye and its neighbouring regions. Designed by Istanbul-based interior designer Mert Duyal, the restaurant immerses guests in traditional Turkish culture with its ornate decor, handwoven carpets, lamps, and tableware. The menu offers an authentic selection of mouthwatering delights, including kebabs, mezzes, pide, baklava, and Turkish tea. Founder Aasim Shah is committed to providing an exceptional Öz experience, sourcing the finest spices and ingredients and creating an engaging atmosphere that transports diners to the heart of Türkiye.

Must-try dishes include the flavourful antep kebap, manti with spinach or meat, kavurma pilaf, lokum mutton, dolma, lokum paneer, and the signature dish, Ali nazlik, featuring minced meat kebap and labneh with aubergine sauce.

Meanwhile, Burma Burma has expanded its presence in the city, opening its second outlet at Forum Rex Walk on Brigade Road. Co-founders Chirag Chhajer and Ankit Gupta go beyond the popular khow suey, aiming to introduce Bengaluru to a diverse range of flavours inspired by the streets and homes of Myanmar. Designed by Mini Bhatt Designs, the vibrant decor pays tribute to the allure of Burma’s bygone era and the green cover of our Garden City.

By combining authentic recipes with fresh ingredients, Burma Burma’s vegetarian menu offers a wide variety of delicacies that capture the essence of this lesser-explored country. The new small plates menu features dishes like crunchy shiitake fingers and taro and tempeh pan-seared bao, and for heartier options, the mandalay noodle bowl and smoked chilli rice bowl are sure to satisfy. Indulge your sweet tooth with delightful desserts such as saffron and samuza cheesecake, street style Burmese falooda, and rangoon baked milk. Artisanal ice creams evoking nostalgic flavours like pineapple energee, dark chocolate and olive oil, avocado and honey, honeycomb and sweetcorn, and durian are also available. The beverage program includes refreshing mocktails, bubble tea, and a diverse selection of tea blends sourced from Burmese tea estates. The restaurant also offers a six-course set menu for a well-balanced dining experience.

Renowned chef Viraf Patel, known for Mumbai’s Café Zoe, Salt Water Café, Table, and Neuma, has teamed up with co-founder Akshay Luthria to make a mark on Bengaluru’s food scene. Their latest venture, Soley, is a charming European bistro tucked away in Street 1522, Sarjapur. Taking cues from Milan and Rome, Soley blends tradition with a contemporary twist, offering an array of Italian and European flavours.

The restaurant’s vibrant decor, featuring sunny yellow and deep amber tones, adds to its lively ambience. With an extensive menu of small plates, bar bites, mains, and sandwiches, Soley showcases traditional Italian dishes like aglio e olio and spaghetti with grilled chicken and tomato cream sauce. However, the gastronomic journey doesn’t stop there. Indulge in delectable options such as lemon risotto with chickpea and cilantro salad, grilled chicken thighs with creamy mash and roasted vegetables, and seared fish with chilli spinach, poppy seed, and caper butter.

