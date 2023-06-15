CCTV cameras to man underpasses in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following a series of meetings with Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar on monsoon preparedness in the city, 118 flood-prone areas out of 198 have been provided with a permanent solution and 80 with temporary ones, said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Wednesday.

Girinath told the media that a meeting was held with top officials on monsoon preparedness where further measures to be taken were worked out.

The meeting decided that two-megapixel CCTV cameras will be installed at 53 underpasses. Emergency repair works have already been undertaken in 41 underpasses and work on 12 more will be taken up, he explained. “Authorities have been instructed to install CCTV cameras and electric lights as well as rain gauges to find out the amount of rainwater immediately so that there are no problems in the underpasses. All these sensitive areas will be inspected again to ensure that there are no problems,” Girinath said.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath chairs a meeting on monsoon preparedness with top officials on Wednesday | Express

The civic body will keep a close watch on flood-prone areas. Pump-sets will be kept on standby in sensitive areas wherever there are complaints of water stagnation and flooding. Girinath stressed that teams will be ready to reach the affected areas at the earliest. Personnel from the forest wing will immediately rush to the spot wherever there are complaints of tree fall. He said officials have been instructed to resolve complaints from citizens quickly to ensure that no situation goes out of hand.

Due to works undertaken by Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) and other departments in Bengaluru, drains and road surfaces have been damaged, causing water to seep through the roads during the rainy season and water stagnation. To address this, a coordination meeting with all the departments will be held under the chairmanship of the Deputy Chief Secretary and Administrator of the Urban Development Department to resolve the issues, Girinath said.

“Senior officials of respective zones should ensure that no problem occurs during monsoon. If there are any problems due to stormwater drains, or in flood-prone areas and under bridges, officials have been instructed to take up inspection and address the issue immediately,” he added.

BENGALURU: Following a series of meetings with Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar on monsoon preparedness in the city, 118 flood-prone areas out of 198 have been provided with a permanent solution and 80 with temporary ones, said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Wednesday. Girinath told the media that a meeting was held with top officials on monsoon preparedness where further measures to be taken were worked out. The meeting decided that two-megapixel CCTV cameras will be installed at 53 underpasses. Emergency repair works have already been undertaken in 41 underpasses and work on 12 more will be taken up, he explained. “Authorities have been instructed to install CCTV cameras and electric lights as well as rain gauges to find out the amount of rainwater immediately so that there are no problems in the underpasses. All these sensitive areas will be inspected again to ensure that there are no problems,” Girinath said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath chairs a meeting on monsoon preparedness with top officials on Wednesday | Express The civic body will keep a close watch on flood-prone areas. Pump-sets will be kept on standby in sensitive areas wherever there are complaints of water stagnation and flooding. Girinath stressed that teams will be ready to reach the affected areas at the earliest. Personnel from the forest wing will immediately rush to the spot wherever there are complaints of tree fall. He said officials have been instructed to resolve complaints from citizens quickly to ensure that no situation goes out of hand. Due to works undertaken by Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) and other departments in Bengaluru, drains and road surfaces have been damaged, causing water to seep through the roads during the rainy season and water stagnation. To address this, a coordination meeting with all the departments will be held under the chairmanship of the Deputy Chief Secretary and Administrator of the Urban Development Department to resolve the issues, Girinath said. “Senior officials of respective zones should ensure that no problem occurs during monsoon. If there are any problems due to stormwater drains, or in flood-prone areas and under bridges, officials have been instructed to take up inspection and address the issue immediately,” he added.