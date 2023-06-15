Home Cities Bengaluru

Daughters-in-law abuse elderly women more in Bengaluru: Report

According to the survey, 49% of the respondents in Bengaluru considered abuse to be prevalent and 52% believed disrespect to be a form of abuse.

Published: 15th June 2023 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, crimes against women, harassment, sexual abuse

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Daughters-in-law are the main perpetrators of abuse of elderly women in Bengaluru, according to a report by HelpAge India. The report, “Women and Ageing: Invisible or Empowered?”, released on the eve of “World Elder Abuse Awareness Day” is said to be the first of its kind, focusing on elderly women in 20 states, including Karnataka, and two Union Territories and five metro cities, including Bengaluru.

Of the 7,911 samples from various socio-economic categories in the country, 578 were from Karnataka. According to the survey, 49% of the respondents in Bengaluru considered abuse to be prevalent and 52% believed disrespect to be a form of abuse. According to the report, 36% of the abuse was economic exploitation, failure to provide necessary care (30%), and physical abuse (10%).

The Bengaluru study revealed that 51% of the abuse was by daughters-in-law, 40% by sons, 18% by sons-in-law and 24% by relatives. At the national level, sons (40%) were the main perpetrators, followed by relatives (31%) and daughters-in-law (27%).

Dr Indira Jai Prakash, former professor of psychology and gerontologist, who is on the advisory board of HelpAge India, said, “In this study, we focused on the gender angle for the first time. According to the national data, 81% of elderly women live with their families, which is a good sign. Of the abused women, only 16% reported it and 43% feared about getting physically harmed.”

She said 56% of elderly women lacked awareness of redressal mechanisms, only 15% were aware of the Maintenance & Welfare of Parents & Senior Citizens Act, and 78% of them were not aware of any government welfare schemes.

“We should raise awareness among the people against abuse of elderly women and promote elderly-friendly working environment to improve their quality of life. So that they too can live with dignity,” she said. Dr Manjula, Secretary, the Department of Women and Child Development, said the report will help the government to structure programmes to help reduce abuse of elderly women. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ageing PopulationDaughters-in-law Elderly woman abuse Help Age India
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
High tides hit the coastal areas along Dwaraka Beach in Gujarat ahead of cyclone Biparjoy's landfall. (Photo | Express)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp