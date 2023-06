Disruptions in power supply in parts of Bengaluru on June 15

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There will be disruptions in power supply on Thursday, due to scheduled maintenance work by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL). The maintenance activities will be conducted in three locations, resulting in different timings for the power shutdown.

The maintenance works on the 66/11 kV Yellar Bande MUSS will be affected from 10 am to 4 pm. The areas that will be affected are AK Ashram Road, Devegowda Road, RT Nagar 1st Block, Military Area, BWSSB Sewage Plant, Mariyannapalya, BEL Corporate Office, Rachenahalli Main Road, Mestry Palya, Royal Enclave, Sri Rampura Village, VHBCS L/O, Veerannapalya, Jojappa L/O, 17th Cross Govindpura, Veerannapalya Main Road, Byrappa L/O, and surrounding areas.

From 10 am to 5 pm: MG Road, Church Street, St Marks Road, Lavelle Road, Museum Road, Kasturba Road, Ashok Nagar, Residency Road, Trinity Circle, Halasuru Road, Kasturba Road, New Prestige (Building), Jeevan Kendra Layout, Cambridge Layout, Gowthamapura Artillery Road, and surrounding areas. Manjunath Nagar, Adarsha Nagar, Adarsha Layout, Unix Colony, Indira Nagar, Manjunath Nagar, 3rd stage 1st Block B-Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Ward Office surrounding areas, Punjab National Bank, JC Nagar, Kurabaralli, Rajaji Nagar 2nd Block, ESI Hospital, Kamala Nagar Main Road, Gruhalakshmi Layout 2nd Stage, Old KEB Office Road, Modi Road, DJ Halli, KG Halli, Periyar Nagar, Muneshwara Nagar, Ambedkar Medical College, Gandhinagar, Shampura Main Road and surrounding areas.



