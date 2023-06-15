Karnataka's Shakti scheme: Free, but some women choose to pay their way

Aknisree Karthik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Shakti scheme, which offers free bus travel for women, receiving an overwhelming response across the state, some women are choosing to pay the fares as they say that they can afford it. “For my financial condition, I can afford to pay for my journey in BMTC buses. So I chose to pay and I feel proud of doing so. If others are also financially sound, they can consider giving up the free travel benefit,” said a woman passenger, who did not wish to be named.

Shaheen Shasa of Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike said if women wish to travel by paying for their journey they should be allowed to do so and be issued regular tickets. “If any woman wants to pay and travel, there is nothing stopping them,” she said.

“I think women should be allowed to pay if they are willing. In fact, several are already doing that. The idea is to empower women with freedom to move and access opportunities. Women who are frequent users of buses may also consider taking a monthly pass that allows them to take all types of buses. My daughter buys her own tickets,” said Srinivas Alavilli, citizen activist and a regular commuter of BMTC.

Officials from KSRTC and BMTC told TNIE that they have instructed conductors to give regular tickets to women who voluntarily wish to pay the fares.

Record ridership

The number of women travelling in government buses under the Shakti scheme is soaring day by day. On June 13, the third day of the launch of the scheme, the women ridership in all four bus corporations - KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC, and KKRTC -- stood at 51.52 lakh.

The total ticket value of women passengers on June 13 stood at Rs 10.82 crore, with KSRTC registering the highest of Rs 4.12 crore, followed by NWKRTC Rs 2.72 crore, BMTC Rs 2.02 crore and KKRTC Rs 1.95 crore. BMTC recorded the highest ridership of 20.56 lakh, followed by KSRTC 13.97 lakh, NWKRTC 11.08 lakh and KKRTC 5.89 lakh.



