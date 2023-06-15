On inspection tour, Karnataka Health Minister finds major lapses at KC General 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao noticed several discrepancies at KC General Hospital, including non-functional wards, an inoperational mortuary, lack of air-conditioners and a poorly facilitated dialysis centre, during an inspection on Wednesday.

Currently, the hospital sees a daily footfall of 1,300-1,500 patients in the OPD. It is also running without a mortuary. A single room is dedicated to bodies which are stored for 13-15 hrs and later sent for postmortem if they continue to remain unidentified. Rao noticed that the mortuary situated in one corner was deserted and has remained non-functional since the pandemic, due to non-availability of cold storage facilities and forensic doctors.

Many wards, including ICU and male orthopaedic wards, remain unused due to leakages in the building. Medical Superintendent Indira Kabade and Resident Medical Officer Dr Mohan R were directed to ensure these facilities are utilised to reduce the burden on other hospitals. A trauma care centre is soon to be opened at the hospital.

Major operation theatres and the labour ward faced similar issues. Doctors said they were well-equipped but faced leakage issues frequently, since the building was very old. They also requested setting up of a maternal and child health building with ICU facilities to provide efficient care in complex cases.

The dialysis centre situated in a secluded space near the mortuary did not have wheelchairs, there were no functional ACs or drinking water facilities. Rao said these issues must be resolved at the earliest, and to set up single-use dialysis centres instead. He also said the area leading to the centre must be made more accessible for patients coming in wheelchairs.

Commissioner D Randeep, who was also present at the inspection, suggested that the staff ensure buffer medicine stock. Hospital funds could be used to restock medicines and upgrade equipment required at the hospital.

