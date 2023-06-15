Writer and playwright TP Kailasam, a mirth in the face of morality

Dese Gowda By

BENGALURU: Often known as ‘the father of humorous plays’, writer and playwright TP Kailasam’s (1884- 1946) contribution to Kannada literature is immense. At a time when the company theatre landscape was on a decline, steadily losing viewers due to the falling quality of plays, Kailsam’s works were a breath of fresh air.

Initially criticised for his modern use of the Kannada language in stark departure to the times, Kailasam’s works gained popularity and are often credited for rejuvenating Kannada company theatre, along with a few of his contemporaries. One of Kailsam’s most popular plays, Poli Kitty, is being staged at Ravindra Kalakshetra today by city-based theatre group Drishya.

Dakshayini Bhat, a veteran thespian of over three decades and the recipient of the prestigious Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar, has directed the play. “In the recent theatre landscape, most people, especially the younger generation, are aware of works by playwrights like Girish Karnad, Chandrashekhara Kambara, and even western writers such as Shakespeare.

But few are aware of TP Kailasam and Shriranga, who were instrumental in reversing the decline of Kannada company theatre in the early part of the 20th century,” Bhat says, adding that she decided to stage Poli Kitty to reintroduce Kailasam’s works, which tackle serious socio-economic issues in a humorous and satirical way, to young Bengalureans.

Set in a fictional village, Poli Kitty explores the life of a young, naive-yet-kind-hearted individual named Kitty. Through the titular character, the play explores the human tendency to be deceived by appearances and to explore the consequences of one’s actions. “When people hear the name, they often think it has a sleazy plot filled with double-entendres.

But it couldn’t be farther from that notion. It explores the life of this naive and simple character who has been battered by poverty and lacks education, yet the fundamental human values within him shine through at the end. The oft-overlooked role that poverty and a lack of egalitarian education play in one’s life is at the heart of this play,” Bhat adds.

Despite tackling a serious subject, in typical Kailasam style, the play delivers the subject through biting humour and wit. “Most of Kailasam’s works can be characterised as black comedies. Using humour and satire as mediums, he would tackle the issues that plagued Indian society at the time. In fact, most of his works are still relevant to this day,” Bhat concludes.

