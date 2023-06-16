Alert KSRTC bus driver catches thief in Bengaluru

Home Cities Bengaluru

Somappa delayed stopping the bus and took a careful look at their bags to ensure they had not stolen any valuables, like laptops.

Published: 16th June 2023

By Aknisree Karthik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: An alert KSRTC driver-cum-conductor who instinctively suspected two passengers, was able to catch one of them and retrieve Rs 5 lakh belonging to a third passenger. The Bengaluru-bound KSRTC Volvo bus started from Thirunallar in Tamil Nadu at 7 pm on Tuesday. When the bus reached Chidambaram, two persons (one of them identified as Aslam) got into the bus. Driver-cum-conductor Somappa inquired with them about their destination, to which they replied in Hindi that it was Majestic Bus Stand. 

From Neyveli, software businessman Thirumurugan and his friend got into the bus. When the bus neared Electronics City, Aslam and his accomplice grabbed their luggage and told the driver that they wanted to get down. Somappa grew suspicious as the passengers, who had conversed in Hindi while boarding the bus and informed their destination to be Majestic Terminus, were now talking in Kannada and appeared to be in a hurry to deboard.  

Somappa delayed stopping the bus and took a careful look at their bags to ensure they had not stolen any valuables, like laptops. However, after around 10 minutes, he stopped and let the two out. 

Soon after, Thirumurugan rushed towards the driver’s cabin, shouting that his money had been stolen. Somappa stopped the bus and chased the duo. He caught hold of Aslam, while the other escaped, leaving the bags behind. A complaint was lodged with Electronics City police.

