Husky run over by car in Bengaluru, dies

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old engineer filed a complaint against a car owner for running over her five-year-old Husky. Though the dog was rushed to a nearby veterinary hospital, it succumbed to the injuries. The car driver is said to have fled even when the complainant and other passers-by cried out to help shift the injured dog to the hospital.

The incident happened between 6.15 pm and 6.30 pm on Tuesday when the complainant and her friends took their dogs for an evening walk.

J Harshitha, a resident of RK Colony in JP Nagar 2nd Phase, is the complainant, whose husky named Akhira was run over in front of Shashi Fashion on the 21st main road in JP Nagar 2nd Phase, following which it was rushed to Jeeva Pet Hospital in JP Nagar 1st phase.

“Akhira was leashed. It came under the rear wheels of the car driven in a rash and negligent manner. The driver did not bother to stop the car, which was white in colour, and registered under Mangaluru RTO,” Harshitha said to TNIE. “Notice has been served to the owner to appear before the investigating officer,” said an officer.

