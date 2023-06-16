KCET results out, Vijayapura, DK highest scoring districts  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vijayapura and Dakshina Kannada have emerged as the highest scoring districts in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) conducted for admission to professional courses in the state. Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar announced the KCET results here on Thursday.

In all, 2.03 lakh candidates qualified for Engineering and Technology courses, 1.64 lakh for BSc (Agriculture), 1.66 lakh for BSc Veterinary Sciences, 1.66 lakh for Naturopathy and Yoga (BNYS), 2.06 lakh for B Pharma, and 2.06 lakh for Pharma-D courses. The results will be available on the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) website: kea.kar.nic.in. from 11am onwards Friday.

Vijayapura district registered the highest number of qualifying candidates for BNYS (89.19%), Engg (93.36%), BSc (Agri) (88.88%) and BSc Nursing (89.19%) courses. Dakshina Kannada registered the highest number of qualifying candidates for BPharma and Pharma-D courses with 95.35% and 95.44%, respectively.

Yadgiri registered the lowest number of qualifying candidates -- Pharma-D 9.78% and BSc (Agri) 5.61%.

According to KEA statistics, of the 2.6 lakh candidates who had applied for the test, 2.44 lakh appeared. Of the toppers, most are from Bengaluru, followed by Dharwad, Ballari and Udupi districts. One of the toppers, Kartik Manohar Simhasan, wrote the test from Rajasthan.

KEA Executive Director Ramya S said students were given a grace mark each in mathematics and physics papers.

Dr Sudhakar said the KEA decided to give rankings for nursing courses for the first time. While there has been resistance from nursing institutes to allotment of seats as per KCET, the allotment system will come into force from this academic year.

