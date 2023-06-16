Home Cities Bengaluru

No reversal of fee hike in engineering colleges: Higher Education Minister

However, he said efforts will be made to reduce the hike eventually by at least five per cent. This will take time, so the change is unlikely to occur in this academic year.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar has clarified that there are no plans 
to reverse the fee hike imposed on engineering colleges by the previous government. He said the current administration has looked into the hike and all procedures have been followed, so it will be difficult to undo the change immediately.

However, he said efforts will be made to reduce the hike eventually by at least five per cent. This will take time, so the change is unlikely to occur in this academic year. Meanwhile, speaking on the National Education Policy (NEP), he said a detailed discussion is being held on the issue as it involves both school and higher education.

“We have to examine the issue in depth because it involves both primary and secondary education as well as higher education. It hasn’t been implemented in schools apart from syllabus changes. But they implemented NEP in higher education two years ago. So currently, we are collecting information as to what and where exactly are issues that need to be dealt with,” he said.  

