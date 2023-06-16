‘Serve eggs in Indira Canteens’: BBMP opposition leader Abdul Wajid

Home Cities Bengaluru

Senior BBMP officials in the health section, who monitor the canteens and food quality, said a proposal was sent to the government to provide the same quantity of food for lunch and dinner.

Published: 16th June 2023 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2023 10:37 AM

Indira Canteen

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) mulling to make changes in the menu of Indira Canteens, former BBMP opposition leader Abdul Wajid said he will submit a proposal to the government to add eggs in the menu.

“A majority of working class and poor come to the canteens. Adding nutrition in the menu will only help them improve their health. Hence, a proposal in this regard will be given to the government and the BBMP,” said Wajid.

Senior BBMP officials in the health section, who monitor the canteens and food quality, said a proposal was sent to the government to provide the same quantity of food for lunch and dinner. With regard to adding eggs, the officials said if the proposal is sent, it will be discussed and forwarded to the government for consideration.

Lauding the suggestion, former minister and MLA Munirathna Naidu said egg is good for health, but since many vegetarians also come to the public canteen, the egg counter should be made separate. 

