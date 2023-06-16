Home Cities Bengaluru

Two girls dominate Physics, Chemistry and Biology streams in KCET

Malavika from Mahesh PU College, Bengaluru, said she hopes to become a doctor.

By Donna Eva and Lisha C jain
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Malavika Kapoor and Prateeksha R have emerged toppers in this year’s Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET), the results of which were declared on Thursday.

They wrote Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) papers and dominated their related streams - Naturopathy and Yoga (BNYS), B Pharma, Pharma D, Veterinary Science and BSc Nursing -- with both of them either coming first or second. 

Malavika from Mahesh PU College, Bengaluru, said she hopes to become a doctor. “I honestly wasn’t expecting this high of a rank, but I am happy with the score I got. I am hoping to pursue a career in surgery, particularly in cardiology. Medicine is just something that always interested me,” she said.

Meanwhile, the only topper writing KCET from outside Karnataka, Kartik Manohar Simhasan, has similar plans. He hails from Vijayapura. From Lady Anusuya Singhania Educational Academy, Kartik moved to Rajasthan to join Allen Career Institute for Coaching.

“My mother works as a doctor at a government hospital in Vijayapura and my father is an anesthesiologist. My older sister is pursuing MBBS. I am hoping to follow in their footsteps, though I am not sure what discipline I want to pursue as yet,” he said. 

He secured NEET AIR of 105. He is also a topper in all PCB streams alongside Malavika and Prateeksha. Srijan MH, who hails from Hubballi and a student of BASE PU College, also bagged NEET AIR of 60. “I secured 60th rank in  NEET by scoring 710/720. I hope to join Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry, or Al Azhar Medical College,” he said.

