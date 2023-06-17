Assistant loco pilot knifed on way to KR Puram station, out of danger

Lalitha S By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: An Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) walking to his workplace was stabbed on his hand by three miscreants, near Krishnarajapuram Railway Station on Wednesday night. After 12 stitches and a day in the ICU, 28-year-old Pramit Haldar is now out of danger. Haldar, a native of Kolkata, joined the Bengaluru Railway Division three years ago and was posted as a goods train ALP here. His parents are now rushing to Bengaluru from his hometown. Multiple railway sources confirmed the incident.

“Haldar resided just 500 metres from the station and was walking on Station Road (behind K R Puram Rly Station) around 10.30pm on Wednesday.

Three drunk men ordered him to stop. Haldar panicked and walked faster. They ran up, caught him and assaulted him. One of them took out a knife and tried to slash his face, so Haldar swung his hand to defend himself, leading to deep cuts. His hand bore the brunt of the attack,” a source said.

Haldar ran back home to escape the men. His colleagues residing nearby took him to the Railway Hospital and doctors advised shifting him to Narayana Multi Speciality Hospital in Malleswaram, as the injuries were serious.

“Many of the 200-odd train drivers who work in K R Puram loco shed and station reside close by, since goods train don’t have specific timings and they have to be ready to report for work at short notice,” explained another source.

“The road is isolated and ALPs and LPs who are on night duty walk or ride only in pairs, out of fear. There are liquor outlets nearby and drunken brawls are common,” he added.

An ALP had been assaulted on the same stretch in April 2022, and suffered serious head injuries. Sources among the loco pilots said they have written to Divisional Railway Managers about the dangers they face at night, and also approached local police for a solution, but did not get any support.

DRM Shyam Singh said, “The incident has not been brought to my attention. I have not received any communication from the loco pilots. I will take corrective measures.”



