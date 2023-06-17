Bengaluru city police replicates 'feedback mechanism' to improve efficiency, image

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to improve its efficiency and image, the city police is all set to replicate its feedback mechanism in all its 102 Law and Order police stations. Last year, the Bandepalya police of South East Division initiated the feedback system -- Darpana-- which received good response from citizens.

Now, City Police Commissioner B Dayananda will introduce it in all police stations across the city. “It was started in one station and later introduced in the entire in South East Division. Now, we are working on the back-end to replicate the system across all the law and order stations,” the officer told TNIE.

Darpana was introduced by Police Inspector LY Rajesh. People who came to the Bandepalya police station were given a form to rate their experience and suggest areas for improvement. Subsequently, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) C K Baba integrated the system into QR code and brought all the eight Law and Order stations in the division under it.

People coming to the station will be given 12 questions, including behaviour of officials, cleanliness, the attitude of staff and others. “The image of the police has taken a hit. As an image-building exercise, such initiatives are being done,” said a senior official.



BENGALURU: In a bid to improve its efficiency and image, the city police is all set to replicate its feedback mechanism in all its 102 Law and Order police stations. Last year, the Bandepalya police of South East Division initiated the feedback system -- Darpana-- which received good response from citizens. Now, City Police Commissioner B Dayananda will introduce it in all police stations across the city. “It was started in one station and later introduced in the entire in South East Division. Now, we are working on the back-end to replicate the system across all the law and order stations,” the officer told TNIE. Darpana was introduced by Police Inspector LY Rajesh. People who came to the Bandepalya police station were given a form to rate their experience and suggest areas for improvement. Subsequently, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) C K Baba integrated the system into QR code and brought all the eight Law and Order stations in the division under it.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); People coming to the station will be given 12 questions, including behaviour of officials, cleanliness, the attitude of staff and others. “The image of the police has taken a hit. As an image-building exercise, such initiatives are being done,” said a senior official.