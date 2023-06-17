Home Cities Bengaluru

Delicately decadent 

By Rubi Chakravarti
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  I like my ooru for its sensibilities. One may add that these sensibilities exist in all towns, but, all towns aren’t struggling with becoming a metropolis are they? There are certain occasions that become a major cause for celebration, and though the inconvenience of battling large crowds is irksome, everyone makes it a point to be there.

One such occasion was the nuptials of Prasad and Judith Bidapa’s daughter Aviva with the (late) actor Ambareesh and Sumanlatha’s son Abishek. Both the youngsters are children of parents who are an intrinsic part of the diaspora of Bangalore. I went to college with Judy. Prasad too, was a big part of our growing-up years. I knew both sets of parents, their kids were friends with mine and the list goes on.

The same affection and respect was shown by the droves of friends and relatives who came from all corners of the world and country to revel in their happiness. I have known Aviva, the bride, since she was in her mom’s tummy and she never fails to give me a (football-tackle) hug when she sees me.

That she did, even dressed up as a bride! She looked like she has fallen out of heaven by mistake and both of them, ‘Abiva’ looked deliriously happy. Stars and luminaries danced at the sangeet, like they would do at their family wedding, the arrangements were impeccable and I for one had moist eyes when I heard the hoots and clapping as the couple and their friends took to the dance floor. My ‘small-town’ sensibilities danced too!

My week has been gone by in a blur of eating. Sometimes I feel that more than my legs walking, my jaws masticate. This week I have indulged in strenuous ‘hand to mouth exercise’. We traveled over hill and dale to brunch at a Thai Food Festival at Novotel. The visiting Thai masterchef Patharawut, was welcoming as he gave us a tour of the massive haul of spices and goodies he carried with him from Bangkok! We were too tired to say even a ‘khap-kunkha’ after a hearty meal.

Lunching with our own ‘alchemist,’ the uber-talented Chef Vikas Seth is always a pleasure. A family lunch at Sanchez at the UB City Mall piazza is just what the doctor ordered. Basking in the sunshine, chilly margaritas’ in hand and the most stupendous choice of moles (pronounced moll-aye) including the famed savoury chocolate one. As peppy Mariachi music played in the background we partook on the scrumptious chilaquiles, quesadilla and enchiladas. If we closed our eyes we could be sitting in a Taquería in Mexico. Brava chef!

My friend Manjul Gupta has an eternal demeanor of bon-homie. She loves having her ‘ladies luncheons’ in her beautiful home and we certainly don’t mind! Her delicately decadent lunches are resplendent with tables groaning under the weight of a lavish spread, a fully stocked bar with bartenders and staff that will magically appear to help if you are looking for something! Everything was on point. But most of all, her home resounded with laughter of old friends as we laughed ‘talked’ and made merry.

I can certainly get used to this ‘hedonistic’ lifestyle!

