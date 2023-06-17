Home Cities Bengaluru

Hit roads during peak hours: Minister G Parameshwara to Bengaluru traffic cops

Police play a major role in bringing a good name to the government, he said, and instructed officials attached to the traffic department to be on the field during peak hours.

Published: 17th June 2023 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2023 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Home Minister G Parameshwara inspects CCTV footage during his visit to the office of the City Police Commissioner on Friday. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Home Minister G Parameshwara on Friday visited the office of the City Police Commissioner and held a detailed discussion with senior police officials to address traffic issues, drug menace and rowdy activities. The minister also gave them a deadline of three months to effectively manage traffic in the city. 

Police play a major role in bringing a good name to the government, he said, and instructed officials attached to the traffic department to be on the field during peak hours. He warned them that they would be held responsible for any traffic jams. Currently, there are no plans to restart the towing of vehicles, he said.
“I have worked as home minister earlier, and have enough experience. Police stations must be people-friendly and policemen have to behave well with the public. Police officials should not succumb to influence or pressure. Rowdy and real estate issues that affect the public must be controlled,” Parameshwara said.

“DCPs and other lower-rung officers have to be on the field for a minimum of two hours during morning and evening peak-hour traffic. Additional staff from the law and order department will also be deployed during peak hours to overcome staff shortage. In the next three months, the city must be free of traffic issues,” the home minister said.

He said measures will be taken to address the drug menace. “Drug-related problems have increased. Habitual drug peddlers and foreign nationals involved in drug peddling in the city have been identified, and strict action will be taken against them. Around 106 foreign students involved in drug peddling have been deported,” the minister added.

