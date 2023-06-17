‘Make changes in birth register sans court nod’: Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has ordered that the Registrar of Births and Deaths should make necessary changes in the birth register without insisting on an order from the jurisdictional civil court when parents submit an affidavit followed by legal notice to change the name of their adoptive child.

Justice Krishna S Dixit passed the order while allowing a petition filed by the parents of a five-year-old adoptive girl from the city seeking directions to change her name to get her admitted to school. The parents challenged the communication issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths in Tumakuru that he will consider the request if it is made in an appropriate form supported by evidentiary material.

The government advocate appearing for the Registrar contended that the change of name in the birth register cannot be effected just for askance; the claimants have to produce necessary material supportive of the change desired and the reasons thereof.

The entries made in the Registers of Births and Deaths have sanctity and therefore cannot be meddled in the absence of a court order to be obtained at the hands of the jurisdictional civil court, he argued. Turning down this argument, the court observed that had the request been for the alteration of date of birth, this court would have appreciated such contention since several consequences follow such an alteration.

It is in the context of adoption that a child is rechristened and therefore, the change as sought, ought to have been made in the birth register at least when a sworn affidavit was filed to that effect followed by legal notices, the court said.

