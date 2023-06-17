Home Cities Bengaluru

Papa Palooza: Here are some ways to make Father's day special

As the city celebrates Father’s Day this Sunday, here are a multitude of events and gifts to make it a special day

Published: 17th June 2023

By Express News Service

Pop’s Perfect Pair
Try Woodland’s khakhi sandals that balance style and comfort. This Father’s Day get your dad the right footwear for all the steps he took for you.  Where: woodlandworldwide.com
Price: Rs 4,495

Something old, something new 
Bablouie Cocktails has introduced a new old-fashioned mix special this Father’s Day, along with cocktail bitters so that fathers can have the quality cocktails they deserve. 
Where: bablouie.com
Price: Rs 340

Father’s Feast
Treat your father to an unforgettable brunch experience at this multi-cuisine spread this Father’s Day.   When: June 18, 12.30pm  Where: The Hebbal Café, Courtyard By Marriott, Hebbal
Call: 9606482968

Paternal Royalty 
Hotel Royal Orchid is organising an interactive Father’s Day brunch because what else can be better than the gift of togetherness?
When: June 18, 12.30pm
Where: Limelight, Hotel Royal Orchid, Dickenson Road
Call: 91481 46225

Brunch with Pop
Sheraton Grand Hotel at Brigade Gateway is hosting an interactive cooking station, live musical performances, a special takeaway gift for dads on their special day.
When: June 18, 12.30pm  Where: Rajajinagar  Call: 95919 96926

— Chunku Sherpa, Rheya Ann George, Ronak Jain

