Papa Palooza: Here are some ways to make Father's day special

By Express News Service

Pop’s Perfect Pair

Try Woodland’s khakhi sandals that balance style and comfort. This Father’s Day get your dad the right footwear for all the steps he took for you. Where: woodlandworldwide.com

Price: Rs 4,495

Something old, something new

Bablouie Cocktails has introduced a new old-fashioned mix special this Father’s Day, along with cocktail bitters so that fathers can have the quality cocktails they deserve.

Where: bablouie.com

Price: Rs 340

Father’s Feast

Treat your father to an unforgettable brunch experience at this multi-cuisine spread this Father’s Day. When: June 18, 12.30pm Where: The Hebbal Café, Courtyard By Marriott, Hebbal

Call: 9606482968

Paternal Royalty

Hotel Royal Orchid is organising an interactive Father’s Day brunch because what else can be better than the gift of togetherness?

When: June 18, 12.30pm

Where: Limelight, Hotel Royal Orchid, Dickenson Road

Call: 91481 46225

Brunch with Pop

Sheraton Grand Hotel at Brigade Gateway is hosting an interactive cooking station, live musical performances, a special takeaway gift for dads on their special day.

When: June 18, 12.30pm Where: Rajajinagar Call: 95919 96926

— Chunku Sherpa, Rheya Ann George, Ronak Jain

