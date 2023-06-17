Papa Palooza: Here are some ways to make Father's day special

Pop’s Perfect Pair
Try Woodland’s khakhi sandals that balance style and comfort. This Father’s Day get your dad the right footwear for all the steps he took for you. Where: woodlandworldwide.com
Price: Rs 4,495
Something old, something new
Bablouie Cocktails has introduced a new old-fashioned mix special this Father’s Day, along with cocktail bitters so that fathers can have the quality cocktails they deserve.
Where: bablouie.com
Price: Rs 340
Father’s Feast
Treat your father to an unforgettable brunch experience at this multi-cuisine spread this Father’s Day. When: June 18, 12.30pm Where: The Hebbal Café, Courtyard By Marriott, Hebbal
Call: 9606482968
Paternal Royalty
Hotel Royal Orchid is organising an interactive Father’s Day brunch because what else can be better than the gift of togetherness?
When: June 18, 12.30pm
Where: Limelight, Hotel Royal Orchid, Dickenson Road
Call: 91481 46225
Brunch with Pop
Sheraton Grand Hotel at Brigade Gateway is hosting an interactive cooking station, live musical performances, a special takeaway gift for dads on their special day.
When: June 18, 12.30pm Where: Rajajinagar Call: 95919 96926
— Chunku Sherpa, Rheya Ann George, Ronak Jain