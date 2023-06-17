Pet dogs bite two children in separate incidents in Bengaluru

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A nine-year-old girl was bitten by a pet dog in Kadugodi, while an 11-year-old boy underwent a similar ordeal in Jayanagar. Cases were registered against the pet parents in the respective police stations.

The pet pitbull belonging to Mahesh, owner of Lakshmi Narasimha Cloth Shop inside Jayanagar Complex, bit the boy around 8.30 pm when he had gone shopping with his parents on Sunday. Seema Dinesh Pattar (39), a resident of G Hosahalli, filed a complaint against the dog's parent.

“Though there was a cage outside the shop to keep the dog, it was let out, which led to the attack. Yet the owner refused to accept his folly and argued under the influence of alcohol that we must have hit the dog, which provoked it to bite my son’s right leg. We immediately rushed him to hospital and took necessary treatment,” Seema, a teacher, told TNIE.

In the other incident, the girl was bitten by a dog owned by a certain Sudhir, inside an elevator in a BDA apartment complex near Whitefield, a few days ago. Ekta Ranjan (49), a resident of the apartment block in Kadugodi, filed a complaint against Sudhir and a woman residing here.

“Around 7.30 pm, the girl was in the lift on her way to her flat on the 11th floor, along with the woman and her dog who were going to the 16th floor. When the girl’s parents went to the dog owner’s flat to inquire about the incident, they were allegedly beaten and pushed out,” the complaint said.

