Home Cities Bengaluru

Songs of mystics: Enjoy mysticism of Sufi music in Bengaluru on June 18

Radhika Sood Nayak, part of an ensemble, speaks about an upcoming show, which unravels the beauty of the work of Sufi poets 

Published: 17th June 2023 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2023 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Radhika Sood Nayak

Radhika Sood Nayak

By Tunir Biswas
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  On Sunday, Bengaluru will bear witness to the final show of an evening of music dabbling into the mysticism of Sufi music. Ki Jaana Main Kaun (I Know Not Who I Am) promises to be a 90-minute musical, exploring the nuances of the poetries of renowned Sufi poets, and will be performed by an ensemble comprising Sufi singer Radhika Sood Nayak, guitarist Neil Mukherjee and tabla player Vinayak Netke. This being their first time performing in Garden City, Nayak says, “In a way, this is a leap of faith, but it feels exhilarating.” 

The concept for the show came to Nayak around seven years ago when she was watching a musical narrative on the works of Amir Khusrow. “A friend of mine was performing as well. As I was watching them perform, the only thought that kept running through my mind was why hadn’t done this with our Punjabi poets yet,” she says. 

Even though the show unravels the beauty of the works of olden poets like Baba Bulleh Shah and Shah Hussain, Nayak assures this shouldn’t wane a layperson’s enthusiasm. “You don’t need to understand Punjabi to enjoy the show. We have taken steps to ensure that.

Both the people I will be performing with – Neil and Vinayak – don’t understand the language either. But that doesn’t stop them from them understanding the essence of the work,” shares Nayak. 

(The show will be held on June 18 at Shoonya, Centre for Art and Somatic Practices from 6.30pm)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Radhika Sood Nayak Sufi music
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp