Bike rally for awareness on blood cancer, disorders in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To raise awareness of blood cancer and encourage people to register as stem cell donors, DKMS BMST Foundation India, a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting blood cancer and blood disorders, organized a bike rally here on Saturday.

Over 50 motorcyclists participated in the rally that kick-started from the DKMS-BMST office on CMH Road, in Indiranagar and concluded at Alliance Française de Bangalore, near Kanteerava Stadium. The rally route covered significant landmarks such as Vidhan Soudha, Cubbon Park, and Kanteerva Stadium, effectively spreading awareness about the scarcity of blood stem cell donors in India.

Prominent motorbike influencers like Practical Kannadiga, Typical Kannadiga, KA_09_rider, and Geeky Akaash joined the rally and registered themselves as potential donors.



