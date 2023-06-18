Home Cities Bengaluru

Bike rally for awareness on blood cancer, disorders in Bengaluru

Over 50 motorcyclists participated in the rally that kick-started from the DKMS-BMST office on CMH Road, in Indiranagar and concluded at Alliance Française de Bangalore.

Published: 18th June 2023 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2023 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To raise awareness of blood cancer and encourage people to register as stem cell donors, DKMS BMST Foundation India, a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting blood cancer and blood disorders, organized a bike rally here on Saturday.

Over 50 motorcyclists participated in the rally that kick-started from the DKMS-BMST office on CMH Road, in Indiranagar and concluded at Alliance Française de Bangalore, near Kanteerava Stadium. The rally route covered significant landmarks such as Vidhan Soudha, Cubbon Park, and Kanteerva Stadium, effectively spreading awareness about the scarcity of blood stem cell donors in India. 

Prominent motorbike influencers like Practical Kannadiga, Typical Kannadiga, KA_09_rider, and Geeky Akaash joined the rally and registered themselves as potential donors.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Blood cancer stem cell donors Bangalore
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp