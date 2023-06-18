Miscreants attack sex worker in Bengaluru's Majestic terminal 

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 32-year-old sex worker was brutally attacked inside Majestic Bus Stand on Thursday by three unidentified miscreants, after she refused to go with them as they were very young. The accused approached the victim, a resident of T Dasarahalli, when she was waiting near an ATM kiosk. When she realised that they were in their 20s, she turned them down.

Later, when they were arguing with another sex worker, as she too refused to go with them, the victim confronted the trio and asked them to leave. Miffed by this, they attacked her with a wooden plank between 10pm and 1.10pm. She was immediately rushed to KC General Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. Upparpet police registered a case against the three unidentified accused.

“The victim comes to the bus stand every day and waits near the ATM kiosk for clients. Around 7pm, the three accused approached her, however, she refused as they were too young. When she returned after a tea break with another sex worker, the three men came near the kiosk again and started quarrelling with the other sex worker, who also declined their request. When she warned them off the place, they attacked her with a wooden plank and fled,” said the complaint.

“The sex workers sometimes fight among themselves and on a few occasions, they argue with customers. They run inside the platforms when police visit the bus stand. Since a complaint was registered, we are on the lookout for the accused. Earlier, a special team of women police personnel ‘Obbavva Pade’ had kept a check on the sex workers. It is difficult to control sex workers inside the bus stand,” said a police officer

