Parents seek action against illegal schools in Karnataka

BENGALURU: A group of parents on Saturday met Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa and demanded action against unauthorised schools in the state. They also appealed for a solution to several issues plaguing the education sector over the past few years.

The parents submitted a memorandum to the minister, with a number of demands, including creating a law or appointing a commission to control the rapid growth of unauthorised schools in the state. “For many decades, the education sector has been suffering from burning issues. It is the misfortune of students and parents that the previous government did not intend to solve them,” they said.

Last year, a major controversy had erupted, following the discovery of as many as 1,600 unauthorised schools in Karnataka. The issue was addressed by the Public Instruction Department, and a list of unauthorised schools was prepared. Parents have now sought the list be made public for the benefit of parents, so that children are not admitted to unauthorised schools.

The parents also wanted the Right To Education (RTE) Act, which was amended by the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government, to be restored to its full potential, as the amendment axed enrolment of as many as 1.52 lakh students. They also sought the RTE quota to be extended to Class 10, as it now stops with Class 8.

They requested Bangarappa to take action against schools and private sellers, as they have allegedly hiked prices of textbooks and uniforms, and ask parents to pay extra. They alleged that this is particularly so in schools selling textbooks that they acquire for free from the Karnataka Textbook Society.

