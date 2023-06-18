Home Cities Bengaluru

Shuttle bus ferrying passengers crashes into pillar in Bengaluru airport, 10 injured

The injured have been admitted to a hospital for immediate medical treatment.

Published: 18th June 2023 01:11 PM

Bengaluru Airport.

Representational Image of Bengaluru Airport. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Ten people were injured when the shuttle bus they were traveling in from Terminal-1 to 2 of the Kempegowda international airport here crashed into a pillar early on Sunday, airport authorities said.

The injured have been taken to the hospital for immediate medical treatment. Five people were discharged, they said.

"On June 18, 2023, at approximately 5.15 AM, a shuttle bus operating between T1 and T2 of the BLR airport collided with a pole near the T2 arrival exit road, resulting in minor injuries to 10 people. There were a total of 17 passengers (15 pax and 2 crew) in the bus. The injured have been taken to hospital for immediate medical treatment," the BIAL spokesperson said in a statement.

"AI STATS operates the shuttle services at the airport as per the service contract awarded to them by BIAL. We are working with the operator to investigate the matter and will take all necessary mitigating measures as per the agreement," he said.

An investigation is on, the spokesperson added.

