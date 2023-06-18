Stormwater drain encroachment drive goes kaput in Bengaluru as owners flash Karnataka HC stay

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s decision to take stern action against people encroaching upon stormwater drains has hit a legal hurdle again. This time, the civic body had just started the encroachment clearance drive by demolishing a few sheds at Spice Garden Layout in Munnekolalu, Mahadevapura, on Saturday morning when its engineers were slapped with High Court stay orders. This prevented the BBMP officials from taking their bulldozers to bigger buildings and they had no option but to pull back their men and machines.

The engineers blamed their counterparts in the legal department for being in the dark which led to the failure of the drive.

“The Bengaluru East tahsildar had passed an eviction order under Section 104 of Karnataka Land Revenue Act. Accordingly, we prepared to move bulldozers against 21 properties at the layout on Saturday. But even before we could move the machines, the owners produced a stay from the High Court through their advocate. We had to return from the site immediately,” said a senior BBMP official.

The official added that the owners had filed a writ petition and got a stay, but the BBMP legal team had no clue of the developments.

Meanwhile, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath was upset with the stormwater drain department engineers over the developments.

Sources in the BBMP said Girinath pulled up SWD chief engineer Basavaraj Kabade for the HC stay. “Girinath said that it was the responsibility of the SWD Chief Engineer, Assistant Executive Engineer and Assistant Engineer to respond to the court notices and they may not have followed it,” sources said.

The source added that the BBMP chief was upset for the officials were sitting on the tashildar’s order for the last few months and this gave the encroachers an opportunity to move court and file writ petitions.



