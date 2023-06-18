Home Cities Bengaluru

Stormwater drain encroachment drive goes kaput in Bengaluru as owners flash Karnataka HC stay

The official added that the owners had filed a writ petition and got a stay, but the BBMP legal team had no clue of the developments.

Published: 18th June 2023 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2023 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

A woman gathers her belongings after the BBMP demolished her shed in Spice Garden Layout in Mahadevapura, on Saturday. (Photo | Express) ​

A woman gathers her belongings after the BBMP demolished her shed in Spice Garden Layout in Mahadevapura, on Saturday. (Photo | Express) ​

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s decision to take stern action against people encroaching upon stormwater drains has hit a legal hurdle again. This time, the civic body had just started the encroachment clearance drive by demolishing a few sheds at Spice Garden Layout in Munnekolalu, Mahadevapura, on Saturday morning when its engineers were slapped with High Court stay orders. This prevented the BBMP officials from taking their bulldozers to bigger buildings and they had no option but to pull back their men and machines. 

The engineers blamed their counterparts in the legal department for being in the dark which led to the failure of the drive.

“The Bengaluru East tahsildar had passed an eviction order under Section 104 of Karnataka Land Revenue Act. Accordingly, we prepared to move bulldozers against 21 properties at the layout on Saturday. But even before we could move the machines, the owners produced a stay from the High Court through their advocate. We had to return from the site immediately,” said a senior BBMP official. 

The official added that the owners had filed a writ petition and got a stay, but the BBMP legal team had no clue of the developments.

Meanwhile, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath was upset with the stormwater drain department engineers over the developments. 

Sources in the BBMP said Girinath pulled up SWD chief engineer Basavaraj Kabade for the HC stay. “Girinath said that it was the responsibility of the SWD Chief Engineer, Assistant Executive Engineer and Assistant Engineer to respond to the court notices and they may not have followed it,” sources said. 

The source added that the BBMP chief was upset for the officials were sitting on the tashildar’s order for the last few months and this gave the encroachers an opportunity to move court and file writ petitions.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
stormwater drain Encroachment
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp