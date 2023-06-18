Three miscreants arrested for robbing five engineering students in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three miscreants were arrested for robbing five engineering students of their mobile phones and cash on Saturday around 12.50 am. The victims, who had decided to go trekking and watch the sunrise from Veerabhadreshwara Temple near Banashankari, had booked a cab in one of their mobile phones. Since they entered the wrong pickup location, they searched for the location in the night at Venkateshwara Layout on Andhrahalli Main Road.

Three armed robbers on a two-wheeler threatened the students with lethal weapons and robbed their five phones and cash. After the incident, the students dialled 112 and in a swift operation, the patrolling police along with the night-beat police arrested the accused within two hours of the crime.

The police recovered the five phones and Rs 3,500 in cash. Byadarahalli police have registered a case and are investigating further.

