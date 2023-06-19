Home Cities Bengaluru

Braking point

City-based rally veteran Chetan Shivram secured a podium finish at the recently concluded Rally Arunachal in INRC 2 category, battling adverse weather conditions and persistent brake issues
 

Published: 19th June 2023

By Dese Gowda
Express News Service

BENGALURU:   It was city-based rally veteran Chetan Shivram’s second attempt at the highly competitive and prestigious Rally Arunachal, round 2 of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) Indian National Rally Championship (INRC). After enduring an early retirement from the event last year due to an engine failure, Shivram sought to make amends at the recently concluded 2023 edition.

Despite a promising start, the Snap Racing VW Polo driven by Shivram and co-driver Shiv Prakash was soon faced with brake cooling issues, severely hampering their progress and forcing Shivram to make tactical use of engine braking and downshifts to slow down the car in braking zones. Yet the pair managed to bring the car home safely, finishing on the podium in the INRC2 category and at P6 in the overall standings. 

Chetan Shivram and Shiv Prakash

“On day 1, we had decent pace and were in a good position. Unfortunately, two of the four rounds on that day were cancelled. On the second day, it started to rain heavily, limiting our visibility and also leading to brake cooling issues. So that’s when we lost a bit of time and dropped down to third. But we now have a good idea what the difficulties are. We’ll put in a lot of work before the next round. Overall, it was an amazing experience,” shares Shivram.

An entirely tarmac round, the event was held in stages on a closed-off national highway winding its way through the hills and out of Itanagar. At one particular stage, Shivram says he almost had a race ending event, when he lost control of the car and spun. “During one of the night stages, it was raining quite heavily and I was almost driving blind, relying entirely on my co-driver to tell me what’s coming up ahead. We were coming down this beautiful section. I must have been doing around 175 kmph and we hit a slush patch. Even though I braked hard and changed down to second, the rear of the car stepped out and we were heading towards the barriers. I reacted quickly and managed to save it. But it was ‘a heart in the mouth’ moment,” Shivram shares.  

The defending INRC2 champion believes that without the niggling brake cooling issues, he had the potential to win in his category and even manage a potential overall top 3 finish. “My team did an amazing job this year with the car. The car was much more capable this year and without the brake overheating issues, which lost us crucial time in braking zones, we could have been much far ahead,” he says, adding that being in the top 3 during the superstage round organised in Itanagar was a fun experience. 

Apart from being a successful rally driver, Shivram has been running a rally school, Chetan Shivram Motorsports, in Indiranagar, nurturing promising young talent. More than half-a-dozen of his students participated in Rally Arunachal in various categories, including INRC3, INRC4, JINRC and Women’s INRC. While drivers Arnav Pratap Singh, Jahaan Singh Gill, Ruthuparna Vivek, Nikeetaa Takkale managed to clinch podium finishes, the rest were able to complete the event.

