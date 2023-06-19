Home Cities Bengaluru

Consumer court asks matrimony firm to pay up for sharing fake prospective matches

Initially, the GMPL came up with multiple flimsy reasons and avoided arranging the meetings with suitable matches.

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU:   The consumer commission in the city has directed Gathbandhan Matrimony Pvt Ltd (GMPL) to pay Rs 90,000 to an HR Executive of a reputed multinational company, in addition to the refund of a membership fee of Rs 43,000 with 9 per cent interest per annum, for sharing fake prospective matches which were all non-existent. 

Allowing partly the complaint filed by a 40-year-old woman from RT Nagar, the commission, comprising president Shivarama K, Members Raju KS and Rekha Sayannavar, passed the order to pay damages of Rs 50,000, compensation of Rs 30,000 and litigation cost of Rs 10,000, in addition to a refund membership by GMPL.  

“The act of the GMPL has caused her emotional harm and injury to her dream of getting married to a genuine profiled person... In this busy lifestyle and tight time management, the GMPL cheated the complainant by providing fake matrimonial profiles and wasting her valuable time as she is an HR Executive in a reputed multinational company. It amounts to ‘Injury’ as enumerated under Section 2 (23) of the Consumer Protection Act,” the commission observed.    

An advertisement in a newspaper kindled the interest of the complainant, who is looking for matrimonial alliances, and hence she purchased the membership ‘Assisted Matrimonial Service’ of GMPL by paying a fee of Rs 43,000 in April 2022. 

Initially, the GMPL came up with multiple flimsy reasons and avoided arranging the meetings with suitable matches. When she suspected the genuineness of the service, the GMPL shared a few prospective matches with her. Shockingly, those matches were all fake on the face of it and in fact, they were all non-existent. She made independent verification of these profiles on social media and found out that the GMPL had misused those profiles and misled her, the complainant alleged.  

She further stated that all profiles were fake. Devastated, the complainant approached the consumer commission. The GMPL remained absent for proceedings before the commission and placed an ex-parte.

TAGS
matrimony firm fake prospective matches
