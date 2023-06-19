Cops crack down on foreigners; pubs raided in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following complaints of illegal activities by foreign nationals, the Central Division police cracked down on them at Brigade Road on Saturday night. Medical tests determined that out of the 25 persons detained, six had consumed drugs.

Police said following complaints of drug peddling and prostitution by foreigners at pubs located on Brigade Road and MG Road during weekends, a special operation was conducted on Sunday night. During the operation, the police nabbed 25 foreign nationals and took them for medical tests.

“Six persons tested positive for drugs and they have been booked under the NDPS Act. Besides, two cases were registered under the Foreigners Act for overstaying as their visas had expired while another case related to criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty was registered,” the police added.

Meanwhile, the women protection wing of the Central Crime Branch raided three pubs and arrested nine persons. The police raided Fuel Restobar in The Pride Hotel where women staff were made to wear obscene clothes and were made to sit with male customers and behave inappropriately with them.

Three staff were arrested and 19 women were rescued from the hotel.

In HBCS Layout in Domlur, Club-7 was raided for playing loud music without a valid licence and three were held. In Kothanur police station limits, Shegan bar and kitchen was raided and three were held for operating beyond permissible hours and playing loud music.

