JEE Advanced: ‘Ujwal’ future as entrepreneur awaits Bengaluru boy

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru boy, Ujwal L Shankar, topped Karnataka in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced, getting an All India Rank of 11. Ujwal, a student of Narayana Olympiad School, Sahakar Nagar, topped the JEE Advanced in Karnataka, and was the highest scorer in the institution-wise rankings for Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Ujwal said that while he isn’t sure what field he wants to get into, he definitely wants to be an entrepreneur. “I was expecting to get within AIR 100... but wasn’t expecting such a high rank. I’m very excited and proud of myself for the achievement. I’m not sure what field I want to get into right now, but I definitely want to become an entrepreneur.

However, there are some fields I have been eyeing, like combining healthcare with tech, delving into space research, data science, or electric vehicles,” he told The New Indian Express. Ujwal also was one of the top scorers in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET), ranking seventh in the engineering stream.

The JEE Advanced results were announced on Sunday by IIT Guwahati, the organising institute this year. The exams are used for entry into IITs across the country. As many as 1.8 lakh students wrote the exam of which 43,773 students were declared qualified.

Meanwhile, B Shashank, a student of Narayana Institute in HSR Layout, came second in the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category in the Advanced examinations. He attained the same ranking in the JEE Mains examinations as well.

Speaking to TNIE, he said that his aim is to work for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), experiencing an interest in research and space. “My main aim was to ace JEE Advanced. I’m aiming for IIT Bombay, where I can pursue Computer Science,” he added.

At a young age, Shashank suffered from a nerve injury to his right hand. The brachial plexus, a network of

nerves on the right shoulder, were found to be damaged, resulting in loss of movement in his right arm.

Textbook changes to go online today

Bengaluru: Changes made to Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) textbooks will go online on Monday. The Karnataka Textbook Society (KTBS) announced that the revised texts will be available online for teachers and students. On Saturday, KTBS released a list of revisions from Class 6 to 10 in Kannada Language and Social Science textbooks. As mentioned earlier by Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, the textbook changes would be minor. According to KTBS, there are 18 revisions in total across all textbooks. This includes reintroducing ‘A Letter to My Daughter’, by Jawaharlal Nehru to Indira Gandhi, and several other portions of textbooks that had been axed during the revision occurring under the BJP government. They also removed portions of the textbooks introduced by the revision committee last year, including a speech, titled ‘Who Should Be An Ideal Role Model?’, written by RSS founder KB Hedgewar. The revised textbooks can be viewed on the KTBS website: https://ktbs.kar.nic.in. ENS

BENGALURU: Bengaluru boy, Ujwal L Shankar, topped Karnataka in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced, getting an All India Rank of 11. Ujwal, a student of Narayana Olympiad School, Sahakar Nagar, topped the JEE Advanced in Karnataka, and was the highest scorer in the institution-wise rankings for Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Ujwal said that while he isn’t sure what field he wants to get into, he definitely wants to be an entrepreneur. “I was expecting to get within AIR 100... but wasn’t expecting such a high rank. I’m very excited and proud of myself for the achievement. I’m not sure what field I want to get into right now, but I definitely want to become an entrepreneur. However, there are some fields I have been eyeing, like combining healthcare with tech, delving into space research, data science, or electric vehicles,” he told The New Indian Express. Ujwal also was one of the top scorers in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET), ranking seventh in the engineering stream.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The JEE Advanced results were announced on Sunday by IIT Guwahati, the organising institute this year. The exams are used for entry into IITs across the country. As many as 1.8 lakh students wrote the exam of which 43,773 students were declared qualified. Meanwhile, B Shashank, a student of Narayana Institute in HSR Layout, came second in the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category in the Advanced examinations. He attained the same ranking in the JEE Mains examinations as well. Speaking to TNIE, he said that his aim is to work for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), experiencing an interest in research and space. “My main aim was to ace JEE Advanced. I’m aiming for IIT Bombay, where I can pursue Computer Science,” he added. At a young age, Shashank suffered from a nerve injury to his right hand. The brachial plexus, a network of nerves on the right shoulder, were found to be damaged, resulting in loss of movement in his right arm. Textbook changes to go online today Bengaluru: Changes made to Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) textbooks will go online on Monday. The Karnataka Textbook Society (KTBS) announced that the revised texts will be available online for teachers and students. On Saturday, KTBS released a list of revisions from Class 6 to 10 in Kannada Language and Social Science textbooks. As mentioned earlier by Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, the textbook changes would be minor. According to KTBS, there are 18 revisions in total across all textbooks. This includes reintroducing ‘A Letter to My Daughter’, by Jawaharlal Nehru to Indira Gandhi, and several other portions of textbooks that had been axed during the revision occurring under the BJP government. They also removed portions of the textbooks introduced by the revision committee last year, including a speech, titled ‘Who Should Be An Ideal Role Model?’, written by RSS founder KB Hedgewar. The revised textbooks can be viewed on the KTBS website: https://ktbs.kar.nic.in. ENS