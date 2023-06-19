Home Cities Bengaluru

More Shakti to religious tourism  

A source said that KSRTC staff at the booking counters and bus drivers and conductors faced a harrowing time, tackling the crowd of women.

Published: 19th June 2023 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

KSRTC bus | vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   On the first weekend after the launch of Shakti, there was a rush to religious places. Buses to Dharmastala, Kukke Subramanya, Mysuru, Male Madeshwara Hills, Goravanahalli, Sringeri, Horanadu, among others were crowded.

“With the number of women passengers on the rise since the launch, the first weekend saw a bustling Majestic, with multitudes of women devotees heading to religious places.” In some videos on social media, women were seen jostling with each other to get a seat and in another video, they were seen making all efforts to reserve their seats.

A source said that KSRTC staff at the booking counters and bus drivers and conductors faced a harrowing time, tackling the crowd of women. The women were made to book their tickets and then board the buses from Majestic. While data is still awaited on the number of women passengers who availed of Shakti, a source said it is expected to create a new record. As per data from KSRTC, 15.47 lakh women travelled in KSRTC buses on Saturday, 13.36 lakh in NWKRTC and 7.37 lakh in KKRTC.

Show govt ID proof in any language: BMTC
Bengaluru : To dispel confusion over what ID proof to show for Shakti, BMTC clarified women can show any government ID proof with Karnataka domicile in any language. Several comp­laints were received against BMTC bus conductors deman­ding Aadhaar cards in Kanna­da. “My wife while going to the office was forced to get down. She has an Aadhaar card of Bengaluru, which is in Engl­ish and Hindi. The conductor asked for Aadhaar in Kannada,” said Inderjit Singh, tagging the CM. BMTC MD, Sathyavati told TNIE that women, who are residents of Karnataka can produce any government ID, not mandatory in Kannada. ENS

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shakti religious places
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp