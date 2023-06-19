More Shakti to religious tourism  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the first weekend after the launch of Shakti, there was a rush to religious places. Buses to Dharmastala, Kukke Subramanya, Mysuru, Male Madeshwara Hills, Goravanahalli, Sringeri, Horanadu, among others were crowded.

“With the number of women passengers on the rise since the launch, the first weekend saw a bustling Majestic, with multitudes of women devotees heading to religious places.” In some videos on social media, women were seen jostling with each other to get a seat and in another video, they were seen making all efforts to reserve their seats.

A source said that KSRTC staff at the booking counters and bus drivers and conductors faced a harrowing time, tackling the crowd of women. The women were made to book their tickets and then board the buses from Majestic. While data is still awaited on the number of women passengers who availed of Shakti, a source said it is expected to create a new record. As per data from KSRTC, 15.47 lakh women travelled in KSRTC buses on Saturday, 13.36 lakh in NWKRTC and 7.37 lakh in KKRTC.

Show govt ID proof in any language: BMTC

Bengaluru : To dispel confusion over what ID proof to show for Shakti, BMTC clarified women can show any government ID proof with Karnataka domicile in any language. Several comp­laints were received against BMTC bus conductors deman­ding Aadhaar cards in Kanna­da. “My wife while going to the office was forced to get down. She has an Aadhaar card of Bengaluru, which is in Engl­ish and Hindi. The conductor asked for Aadhaar in Kannada,” said Inderjit Singh, tagging the CM. BMTC MD, Sathyavati told TNIE that women, who are residents of Karnataka can produce any government ID, not mandatory in Kannada. ENS

