Home Cities Bengaluru

Srihari visits Bengaluru's Gandhi Bazaar, flags lack of study before renovation

After interacting with residents on Sunday, Srihari told TNIE, “There has been no proper study while approving this project.

Published: 19th June 2023 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

People shop at Gandhi Bazaar in Bengaluru | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   Under renovation for almost a year now, the iconic Gandhi Bazaar was visited by 
MN Srihari, traffic and transportation engineering expert, as the residents feared that the work would amplify the congestion on the road stretching from Tagore Circle to Ramakrishna Ashram Circle.
The forum has been inviting experts from different sectors, seeking opinions on the project and recommend changes. 

After interacting with residents on Sunday, Srihari told TNIE, “There has been no proper study while approving this project. The Smart City funds have been not used in the right way.” In Gandhi Bazaar, roads should be repaired and street lights added to uplift the area, he said, adding that the entire dynamics of the area should not be changed which will lead to more traffic. 

“When vehicular traffic is increasing in the city, why are roads being narrowed and footpath size increased to 75 feet?” he said. The project, which was started in September 2022 by BBMP and DULT, aims at transforming the century-old iconic bazaar into a Church Street-like shopping hub.

Heritage Basavanagudi RWF has been fighting against the commercialisation of the area over the past two years. The forum said that street vendors have encroached the residential area, and instead of the Smart City Project, the government should have opened a new shopping centre on barren land. 

Guru Prasad RK, forum secretary, said, “We have approached the DyCM to cancel the project and save Basavanagudi from being commercialised. There have been many violations while approving the project.” He also alleged that 40-50% commission has changed hands while sanctioning it.  Residents worry about traffic since 4-way lane has been reduced to 2. The parking space has also been reduced from a capacity 500 vehicles to 66.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
renovation Gandhi Bazaar
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp