Srihari visits Bengaluru's Gandhi Bazaar, flags lack of study before renovation

BENGALURU: Under renovation for almost a year now, the iconic Gandhi Bazaar was visited by MN Srihari, traffic and transportation engineering expert, as the residents feared that the work would amplify the congestion on the road stretching from Tagore Circle to Ramakrishna Ashram Circle. The forum has been inviting experts from different sectors, seeking opinions on the project and recommend changes. After interacting with residents on Sunday, Srihari told TNIE, "There has been no proper study while approving this project. The Smart City funds have been not used in the right way." In Gandhi Bazaar, roads should be repaired and street lights added to uplift the area, he said, adding that the entire dynamics of the area should not be changed which will lead to more traffic. "When vehicular traffic is increasing in the city, why are roads being narrowed and footpath size increased to 75 feet?" he said. The project, which was started in September 2022 by BBMP and DULT, aims at transforming the century-old iconic bazaar into a Church Street-like shopping hub. Heritage Basavanagudi RWF has been fighting against the commercialisation of the area over the past two years. The forum said that street vendors have encroached the residential area, and instead of the Smart City Project, the government should have opened a new shopping centre on barren land. Guru Prasad RK, forum secretary, said, "We have approached the DyCM to cancel the project and save Basavanagudi from being commercialised. There have been many violations while approving the project." He also alleged that 40-50% commission has changed hands while sanctioning it. Residents worry about traffic since 4-way lane has been reduced to 2. The parking space has also been reduced from a capacity 500 vehicles to 66.