Why is cop not in custody? Karnataka HC seeks explanation from DCP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to submit an explanation as to why police constable Fakirappa Hatti (28), attached to Mahadevapura police station, was not taken into custody despite a clear order by the court to this effect, after cancelling his bail.

“The explanation should be filed by July 5, the next date of hearing. Failing this, the DCP of the jurisdiction should be present before court,” Justice M Nagaprasanna said in the order passed on June 16.

This was after counsel of the complainant-victim submitted that petitioner Fakirappa Hatti, the accused, is absconding and has managed to evade arrest, despite the passage of four months. It prima facie appears that the petitioner-accused is benefiting from “a protective umbrella” to evade arrest, only because he belongs to the police department.

The accused approached the high court, questioning registration of a crime pending before the magistrate court, for offences under Sections 323, 376, 420 and 506 of the IPC. According to the complaint, Hatti was deputed to Mahadevapura Police Station and came in contact with the victim, befriended her and developed an intermittent physical relationship with her, allegedly on the promise of marriage. About two years later, the victim-complainant sought to register a case against him, alleging assault, rape and breach of promise of marriage.

The petitioner was initially granted bail on April 4, 2022, and later, the high court on July 1, 2022, passed an order setting aside the bail order, and directed that he be taken into custody. After the order was passed, the accused filed a petition on July 7, 2022, without divulging that the bail stood cancelled. The high court, on the submission made by the counsel for the petitioner, granted an interim stay order on further proceedings on July 25, 2022.

On March 15, 2023, when the coordinate Bench noticed that the accused had misled court by suppressing the fact that his bail was cancelled, vacated the interim order granted. While cancelling bail, the court directed that the accused be taken into custody forthwith, but he was not arrested.

