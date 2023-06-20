Home Cities Bengaluru

After shuttle crash at KIA, family cancels Hyderabad vacation

Published: 20th June 2023 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2023 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

The airport shuttle after it crashed into a pillar at KIA on Sunday morning.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 17 people on board the airport shuttle between Terminal 2 and Terminal 1 of KIA were fortunate to have got away without serious injuries, on Sunday morning. An IT couple and their 2-year-old daughter suffered injuries, and claimed that the “driver dozed off”. 

Choosing to remain anonymous, the man filed an FIR against the driver for rash and negligent driving at Devanahalli traffic police station.

The family, which resides in Varthur, was heading for a vacation to Hyderabad from T1. They decided to visit T2 and were on their way to T1 to board their Indigo flight when the accident took place, abruptly ending their vacation. The shuttle was operated by Air India SATS.

“When we entered the bus at T2, I noticed the driver having a nap. We sat in the middle of the bus. After 15 minutes, the driver started the bus and sometime later, there was a loud noise and passengers started screaming,” the man told The New Indian Express. 

“The driver had driven towards the left, onto the footpath and hit a pillar. A few people standing near the driver said they saw him dozing. I decided to file a complaint and a few others said they would do,” he added. 

His daughter got a big bump on her head, his wife injured her knee, back and chin, and he received shoulder and neck injuries. They were taken to Aster CMI at Sahakarnagar where his daughter underwent a CT scan. Two others underwent minor surgeries, a hospital source said. 

Inquiry begins
A joint inquiry on the reasons for the accident was taken up by AI SATS, which has a contract to operate the shuttle service, and airport operator Bangalore International Airport Limited. “It appears he dozed off at the wheel. Let us wait for the inquiry to be completed,” said an airport source. 

