Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru City top cops travel on buses, create awareness about women's safety

They informed the passengers about various measures taken by the city police to ensure safety of women, and  suggested them to call 112.  

Published: 20th June 2023 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2023 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda along with other police officers travels on a BMTC bus on Monday | Express

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda along with other police officers travels on a BMTC bus on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru City Police Commi­ssioner B Dayananda and other top police officers travelled on BMTC buses on Monday to create awareness about women's safety. This comes a week after Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara held a review meeting with city police officers and emphasised taking measures for women's safety.

Last week, the top brass of the city police patrolled some areas in Bengaluru for a few hours in Hoysala vehicles. Dayananda and his team also spoke to women passengers to understand their problems. They informed the passengers about various measures taken by the city police to ensure the safety of women and suggested them to call 112.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
B Dayananda top police officers women's safety
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp