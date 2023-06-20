Bengaluru City top cops travel on buses, create awareness about women's safety
They informed the passengers about various measures taken by the city police to ensure safety of women, and suggested them to call 112.
BENGALURU: Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda and other top police officers travelled on BMTC buses on Monday to create awareness about women's safety. This comes a week after Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara held a review meeting with city police officers and emphasised taking measures for women's safety.
Women safety is of utmost concern to Bengaluru City Police. Today all BCP officers travelled in BMTC buses and discussed with women travellers to understand their concerns. Also created awareness with them reg various measures taken by BCP reg women safety in the city. pic.twitter.com/tlud7RKEN3— B Dayananda IPS CP Bengalur ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಆಯುಕ್ತ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು (@CPBlr) June 19, 2023
Last week, the top brass of the city police patrolled some areas in Bengaluru for a few hours in Hoysala vehicles. Dayananda and his team also spoke to women passengers to understand their problems. They informed the passengers about various measures taken by the city police to ensure the safety of women and suggested them to call 112.