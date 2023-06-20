Home Cities Bengaluru

Food delivery boy dies after car hits his bike in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 25-year-old food delivery boy was killed on the spot after a speeding car hit his two-wheeler near Rajarajeshwari Nagar Metro Station in the wee hours of Monday. An investigation revealed that the accused car driver was driving under the influence of alcohol.

The deceased has been identified as Prasanna Kumar, a native of HD Kote in Mysuru. He was working at a hotel, while also working as a food delivery boy during his free time.

Police said Kumar was going to Rajarajeshwari Nagar to deliver an order when the mishap occurred. At around 1.45 am, a car that was driven recklessly hit him from the rear and sped away. The impact was such that Kumar was tossed in the air and killed on the spot.

“As we received information about the incident, the car was intercepted about a kilometre away from the spot and the driver was taken into custody. Irked by the incident, local residents smashed the windshield of the car, but the police intervened and pacified them,” the police said.

Investigation revealed that the accused, Vinayak, who works as a sales representative with a private firm, had gone to a party with his friends on Sunday night. 

“There were four people in the car including two girls, who escaped after the accident. Vinayak was on his way to drop his friend at Rajarajeshwari Nagar when the accident occurred. It is found that he was driving under the influence of alcohol. He has been arrested and further action is initiated,” the Byataryanapura traffic police said.

