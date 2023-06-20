Guidance value revision soon, says Karnataka Revenue Minister

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After five years, the state government is likely to revise the guidance value and it will be as per the market value, said Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda here on Monday.

He told reporters that the guidance value is normally revised once in two years, but it has not been done since 2018. It could be because of Covid, he added.

He said it will be a grave injustice to farmers if the guidance value is not revised. But it cannot be done all of a sudden. “It will be brought into force after discussions. The government will take a decision soon,” he said.

The use of Cauvery 2.0 software, which started a few weeks ago, has already brought in changes in the department. By Saturday, all the 256 sub-registrar offices across the state will have software, he said. All property-related documents can be uploaded onto software which will be checked by the sub-registrar online.

The fee can be paid online which will prevent any irregularities and increase revenues for the government, he added. Many districts are recording higher property registrations, which itself speaks for the success of software. With this software, the entire process can be completed within 15 minutes, he added.

The department collected Rs 3,221 crore between April and June second week in 2022. It has gone up to Rs 3,425 crore in the corresponding period this year. “Last year, a discount of 10 per cent was given on guidance value. This year, there is no discount and the use of technology has helped increase the collection by Rs 200 crore in two-and-a-half months. As the Ashada masa (not auspicious to buy property) is on, we expect a dip in the number of registrations and revenue collection,” he added.

Byregowda holds meet on flood control

To control the flood that may occur in the city during monsoon, Revenue Minister Kris­hna Byregowda held a meeting with BBMP Chief Co­m­­­m­is­sioner Tushar Girinath and officials at Suvarna Soudha department office Monday.

Officials were informed about the renovation of city canals and lining the revenue area around the canal. They also discussed building protective walls around the canals and diverting treated sewage water into empty lakes outside the city.

“Lakes should be developed and utilised. In areas where there is flooding, water should be diverted to lakes. Officials should identify the lakes and areas in the city prone to flooding,” said Byregowda.

Girinath said there was also a discussion on the National Disaster Mitigation Fund and proposal for the World Bank. “Based on the minister’s directions, the Palike will send a proposal to the government,” he said.

An official said the Palike had earlier sent a proposal for assistance from the World Bank, and based on the direction, some changes will be made in the fresh proposal.

