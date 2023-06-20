Karnataka government to appoint Special Administrative Officers to run govt hospitals   

Aknisree Karthik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to streamline discrepancies and irregularities in government hospitals, and address the concerns of patients, the Karnataka government is contemplating appointing Special Administrative Officers to government-run hospitals. The special officer is expected to have a term of 3-5 years and will be responsible for streamlining the running of the hospital and improving healthcare facilities in the hospital.

Sources aware of the development said the Special Administrative Officer will be in charge of hospital administration, and be the one-point contact between the Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare Service and the state government.

Despite the government providing all the necessary facilities, patients visiting government hospitals have one or other complaints. Some hospitals in Bengaluru and districts in Karnataka lack basic facilities, crucial medical devices, drugs and staff to serve patients. Keeping all these things in mind, the government is contemplating appointing special officers who will have the crucial role of taking stock of the situation and troubleshooting to bring in an efficient system in government-run hospitals.

The officer will have to conduct review meetings every week and record the progress of the hospital, the source maintained. It may be noted that Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, who visited K C General Hospital in the city last week, noticed several discrepancies like an inoperational mortuary, non-functional wards, and lack of wheelchairs and drinking water facilities, among others. The situation in government-run hospitals in Bengaluru and across the state is no better, the source said.

State Health Commissioner D Randeep told TNIE, “The government will have to examine the matter and a decision of appointing a Special Administrative Officer will have to be taken at the government level. However, the appointment of such officers will improve the overall hospital administration, streamline the procurement process and help create a direct line of reporting and accountability to the commissioner and state government.”



BENGALURU: In a bid to streamline discrepancies and irregularities in government hospitals, and address the concerns of patients, the Karnataka government is contemplating appointing Special Administrative Officers to government-run hospitals. The special officer is expected to have a term of 3-5 years and will be responsible for streamlining the running of the hospital and improving healthcare facilities in the hospital. Sources aware of the development said the Special Administrative Officer will be in charge of hospital administration, and be the one-point contact between the Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare Service and the state government. Despite the government providing all the necessary facilities, patients visiting government hospitals have one or other complaints. Some hospitals in Bengaluru and districts in Karnataka lack basic facilities, crucial medical devices, drugs and staff to serve patients. Keeping all these things in mind, the government is contemplating appointing special officers who will have the crucial role of taking stock of the situation and troubleshooting to bring in an efficient system in government-run hospitals. googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1687167573941-0'); }); The officer will have to conduct review meetings every week and record the progress of the hospital, the source maintained. It may be noted that Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, who visited K C General Hospital in the city last week, noticed several discrepancies like an inoperational mortuary, non-functional wards, and lack of wheelchairs and drinking water facilities, among others. The situation in government-run hospitals in Bengaluru and across the state is no better, the source said. State Health Commissioner D Randeep told TNIE, “The government will have to examine the matter and a decision of appointing a Special Administrative Officer will have to be taken at the government level. However, the appointment of such officers will improve the overall hospital administration, streamline the procurement process and help create a direct line of reporting and accountability to the commissioner and state government.”