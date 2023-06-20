Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka government to appoint Special Administrative Officers to run govt hospitals   

The officers, with a term of 3-5 yrs, will be responsible for efficient administration, improving healthcare facilities

Published: 20th June 2023 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2023 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

hospitals_medical_doctors

Image used for representational purposes only

By Aknisree Karthik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to streamline discrepancies and irregularities in government hospitals, and address the concerns of patients, the Karnataka government is contemplating appointing Special Administrative Officers to government-run hospitals. The special officer is expected to have a term of 3-5 years and will be responsible for streamlining the running of the hospital and improving healthcare facilities in the hospital.

Sources aware of the development said the Special Administrative Officer will be in charge of hospital administration, and be the one-point contact between the Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare Service and the state government.

Despite the government providing all the necessary facilities, patients visiting government hospitals have one or other complaints. Some hospitals in Bengaluru and districts in Karnataka lack basic facilities, crucial medical devices, drugs and staff to serve patients. Keeping all these things in mind, the government is contemplating appointing special officers who will have the crucial role of taking stock of the situation and troubleshooting to bring in an efficient system in government-run hospitals.

The officer will have to conduct review meetings every week and record the progress of the hospital, the source maintained. It may be noted that Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, who visited K C General Hospital in the city last week, noticed several discrepancies like an inoperational mortuary, non-functional wards, and lack of wheelchairs and drinking water facilities, among others. The situation in government-run hospitals in Bengaluru and across the state is no better, the source said.

State Health Commissioner D Randeep told TNIE, “The government will have to examine the matter and a decision of appointing a Special Administrative Officer will have to be taken at the government level. However, the appointment of such officers will improve the overall hospital administration, streamline the procurement process and help create a direct line of reporting and accountability to the commissioner and state government.” 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka government Special Administrative Officers govt hospitals   
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp