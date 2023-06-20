Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka High Court gives govt 12 weeks to redo ward delimitation

They also contended that delimitation will improve urban governance and public participation.

Karnataka High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the state government to redo the delimitation of BBMP wards within 12 weeks.

A division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice MG Kamal passed the order after hearing the appeal filed by former mayor BN Manjunatha Reddy and others, against the single-judge order on September 16, 2022, upholding the delimitation notification on July 14, 2022, by the then BJP government to hold BBMP elections.

The verdict comes after advocate general Shashikiran Shetty submitted that it is inevitable that the delimitation of wards has to be redone as the government has to rectify the errors found in the delimitation process, notified by the previous government, which requires time.

The BBMP Act allowed the state government to increase the number of wards to 243 from 198 in January 2021, and a final notification was issued regarding delimitation. A batch of petitions was filed challenging the notification, but a single judge upheld the final notification.

The appellants argued that the committee, formed to submit the report on ward delimitation, was required to strictly adhere to the guidelines laid down by the government, but it had committed glaring errors in ward delimitation. They also contended that delimitation will improve urban governance and public participation.

