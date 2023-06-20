Home Cities Bengaluru

On the fast lane

This 13-year-old city-based mountain biker, who won the 2022 FIM MiniGP OhVale Championship, speaks to CE about wanting to represent India at the 2028 Olympics

Nithila Das

By Tunir Biswas
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nithila Das has her eyes set on a dream: to represent India at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. In a prodigious manner, the 13-year-old competitive cyclist and motorsport rider ventured into this world when she was only six years old.

“So, I started with mountain biking first when my father introduced me and my brother to it. Initially, my brother was the only one doing it but eventually, I got into it as well. I have been competing unofficially at the MTB Nationals for the past three years. I was too young as per the rules, so I was competing on a special license.

However, last year, I competed officially for the first time and secured the bronze medal,” says Das, who recently came first in the first round of the TVS Women National Road Racing Championship. She is also the national champion [Girls] of the FIM MiniGP OhVale Championship 2022. 

Das believes her father, Nikhil Das, has been an instrumental figure in her career so far. “When I first started getting into cycling, I was kind of lazy. My brother was winning so many medals and I was just feeling a little bad as I wasn’t contributing to it. Then I went to my father and he was so supportive. He motivates me a lot and gives me tips as well,” shares Das, whose family originally hails from Thiruvananthapuram but they have been residing in Bengaluru since 2005. 

The early steps to Olympic glory have already begun for Das. “It’s not about a gold medal at the Olympics or anything but I want to reach that level. The first step would be to work towards acing the Nationals, for which I have already begun training hard. I am working towards gaining more and more power and focusing on my nutrition as well, so I am fit enough to compete at the highest of levels,” she concludes.

