Vande Bharat Express trial run successfully in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The trial run of the first Vande Bharat Express to run within the state concluded at 7.22 pm Monday amid loud cheers and constant photo clicks from passengers at the KSR Bengaluru station. Loco pilot M Mahesh Kumar, Assistant Loco Pilot Mohit Kumar and Train Manager Babu K Paul were received by Divisional Railway Manager Shyam Singh.

The train, which started at 12.22 pm from Dharwad station, hit 110 kmph, and took seven hours to complete the 489-km stretch. Earlier, it left KSR station at 5.45am and reached Dharwad at 11.59am, said Additional DRM, Bengaluru Division, Kusuma Hariprasad.

The first Vande Bharat Express to run within the state arrives at KSR Station at 7.22 pm on Monday, after successfully completing its trial run.

Around 50 railway officials were on board. “It is likely to be flagged off from Dharwad by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually,” said an official. Kumar told TNIE, “Vande Bharat has less operating parameters than normal trains. During operations, it will take less than seven hours.” The timetable and fare structure are under review, said a release.

